SON committed to reinforcing consumer confidence in locally-manufactured goods — DG

Standards Organization of Nigeria (SON) has said that it is committed to broader push for compliance and product integrity in Nigeria’s industrial landscape.

Speaking during presentation of Mandatory Conformity Assessment Programme (MANCAP) certificate to a Kwara state lubricant manufacturing company, Segmax Oil Nigeria Limited, the SON Director General, Dr. Ifeanyi Chukwunonso Okeke, said that the regulating agency is determined to reinforce consumer confidence in locally manufactured goods.

Represented by the Kwara state coordinator of the SON, Mr. Ayeni Feyisayo, the director general said that monitoring of compliance level will be more rigorous after product certification.

While he described Segmax’s achievement as a legacy of excellence and commitment, the SON boss, said that MANCAP certification of the company marked a milestone in its drive for quality assurance and standardization in the Nigerian lubricant market.

Also speaking, Dolapo Mariam Motunrayo, Head of the Chemical Technology Unit at SON’s Kwara office, emphasised that the certification was only the beginning of a long-term relationship built on quality control.

“All your products are now certified under MANCAP, but it doesn’t end here. Monitoring will be even more rigorous. This certification is valid until 2028, and we expect continued compliance. We look forward to further engagements through product and test certifications.

“What you have done today is not just about certification—it’s about establishing a legacy that will stand the test of time. You have created a product that will not fade out of the market. This is a testimony to dedication, teamwork, and quality. We believe this award will motivate you to aim higher”, she said.

In his remarks, the chairman of the company, Engineer Jesuwumi Oluwasegun Mathew, and the Managing Director, Mrs. Jesuwumi OluwaFunmilayo Florence, expressed appreciation to SON for its guidance and support throughout the certification process.

“We are proud to be recognised for our efforts in maintaining high-quality standards. This certification not only boosts our reputation but also assures our customers of the reliability of our products”, he said.

Mrs Florence added, “We commit to continue adhering to SON’s standards and to upholding quality and excellence across all levels of our operations.”

