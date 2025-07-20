SON commends Tinubu for appointing Ado Inuwa as governing council chairman

The Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) has commended the Federal government over the appointment of Yahuza Ado Inuwa as Chairman, Governing Council of the Organisation.

In a statement by the Management of SON, the Standards Body applauded the decision of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, stating that Alhaji Inuwa brings to SON a wealth of experience, visionary leadership, and an unflinching commitment to national development.

“Inuwa’s appointment comes at a crucial time when the Standards Organisation of Nigeria is intensifying efforts to promote standardisation, quality assurance, and industrial competitiveness in line with national and global best practices.

“The Director General/Chief Executive of SON, Dr. Ifeanyi Chukwunonso Okeke, on behalf of the Management and Staff, expressed that the new chairman’s leadership will further consolidate SON’s mandate in safeguarding lives, promoting Made-in-Nigeria products, and fostering a quality-driven economy.

“Okeke affirmed that the council would enhance the determination of the Standards Organisation of Nigeria to contribute positively to the Nigeria First Policy as enunciated by President Tinubu in his ‘Renewed Hope’ agenda.

“We are confident that with Alhaji Inuwa at the head of its Governing Council, SON will continue to strengthen its impact in building a safer, more productive, and standards-compliant Nigeria.

“SON looked forward to working closely with the Chairman and the Council in advancing Nigeria’s standardisation agenda for national growth, industrial innovation, and global relevance.

“Once again, congratulations to Alhaji Yahuza Ado Inuwa. We wish him a successful and impactful tenure,” the statement concluded.

It will be recalled that Ado Inuwa, along with others, were recently appointed to the Governing Council’s Board of SON by the President.

