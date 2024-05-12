Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, has taken to Instagram to voice his concerns over alleged plans by an undisclosed person to frame him, citing his flourishing success as a reason for the purported scheme.

In a social media post, Portable expressed apprehension about being set up due to the blessings he has received from God.

While the specifics of the alleged setup were not divulged, he publicly addressed the issue, asserting his unwavering faith in God’s protection and emphasizing that his fate lies solely in God’s hands, regardless of any ill intentions from adversaries.

“After God don bless me una won set me up make una sha remember Emi Oni Ku ikukanlai se yiye am close to God …We no dey fear them Only God we fear … Who dey come self dey fear 👌 if you spoil me for who love me you go die young ☝️God no go shame us who get God no dey carry last ☝️ IYEN OTO,” Portable wrote on Instagram.

The singer’s outcry comes amidst recent controversies, including a public dispute with his first wife, OmobewajiEwatomi, on social media.

Portable publicly criticized his wife for self-praise on her birthday, asserting his pivotal role in her success.

Notably, Portable’s woes extend beyond personal matters, as he faces potential legal troubles.

There are looming concerns regarding his possible arrest by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for alleged abuse of the naira.

