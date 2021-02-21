Some religious leaders are not telling the truth due to pecuniary gains —Cleric

The vicar, Saint Paul’s Anglican Church, Odo Ona Apata and the archdeacon of Odo-Ona Archdeaconry, Ibadan, Oyo State, Diocese of Ibadan South, Venerable Dr Isaac Jesulola, has said that some religious leaders are shying away from telling the truth to those holding public offices at the government level due to their selfish interests.

He cautioned both the government and the citizens against actions that are capable of leading the country into crisis, noting that the consequences of inflammatory acts may be damning and disastrous.

Jesulola spoke during a world press conference organised by church as part of programmes marking its 110th patronal celebration.

Jesulola, who noted that the problem of insecurity in the land is more than what many people see, however expressed concern that those in positions of authority had failed to resolve salient issues about the nation’s existence.

Rather than tell the truth to power, he said, most religious leaders seek personal gains at the expense of the generality of the public.

Speaking on the topic, ‘Education and scriptural trainings: An inseparable panacea to moral decadence in our society,’ the cleric lamented that the Nigerian State had taken child education with levity for too long and had downplayed the importance of moral and spiritual knowledge.

He said, “church is not afraid to speak the truth but government is more convenient with those who would go cap in hand to beg for favour and then tell them lies. Orthodox churches are not in that category. When it is time for truth, we always say it as it is.

“The problem of insecurity is more than we see it. Fundamental issues such as true federalism must be looked into; the problem with our constitution is also fundamental.

“Lives are being lost everyday; our women are being kidnapped and raped everyday,” he added.

“Ransom are being taken and farmlands are being destroyed. We should not take that lightly. No government takes that lightly. What we are seeing in governance is a dropout of a bucket of fundamental problems that we are facing as a people.

“Should we say that people should not live in other parts of the country again? Our Constitution does not allow that. But if we allow others to live in a place do we then grant them the leeway and audacity to kill and maim the other people, kidnap for money or kill at will. Government and those agitating should thread carefully.

“We will not stop advocating that government should return schools to the mission. Today, there is need to restore morality in the society. We have pushed away moral training in schools. Christian religious studies had been watered down in the educational curriculum,” Jesulola remarked.

