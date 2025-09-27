Some people using AI-generated images of me for advertisements — Peter Obi

Former Anambra State governor and 2023 Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has raised alarm over the unauthorised use of his AI-generated images for online advertisements.
In a statement on Sunday titled “Public Disclaimer on Misuse of My Images”, Peter Obi said many individuals and organisations have resorted to using AI-generated photos of him to market products and business schemes without his consent.
“I am aware that many individuals and organisations use AI-generated images of me to advertise various products online. This unauthorised use of my image has gone on blatantly lately.
Ordinarily, I would gladly support any genuine endeavour by Nigerians that contributes positively to our nation and to the people involved, but not without authorisation,” Obi said.
The LP candidate noted that some of the adverts were being used by “unscrupulous persons” to defraud unsuspecting Nigerians, stressing that his team had issued several rebuttals in the past, but the practice persisted.
“For this reason, I wish to state categorically that I am not associated with any of these advertisements.
“Despite numerous rebuttals issued by my team, these practices have persisted. This has therefore compelled me to once again caution the public to exercise vigilance and to disregard any such adverts linking me to products, endorsements, or business schemes.
I remain committed to promoting transparency, integrity, and ventures that genuinely advance the common good of our society,” he added.
Obi, therefore, urged Nigerians to remain vigilant and ignore any products, endorsements or online schemes that falsely link him to their promotions.
