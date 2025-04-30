Some people built careers, empires from Apapa traffic gridlock — Oyetola

The Honourable Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Isiaka Oyetola, has revealed the fierce behind-the-scenes battles that led to the eventual clearing of the infamous Apapa gridlock, a debilitating crisis that had crippled port operations and economic activities for over two decades.

Speaking on Wednesday while addressing members of Study Group 4, Senior Executive Course 47 of the National Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), who were on a study tour of the Ministry, Oyetola recounted the long and difficult journey to restoring order to Nigeria’s most important maritime corridor, stating that the victory did not come easily.

The Minister said he had to confront and dismantle entrenched interests and well-organised syndicates who had, for years, profited from the chaos surrounding the ports and their access roads.

“The Apapa gridlock wasn’t natural , it was engineered. There were people who built careers and empires on the dysfunction of that corridor. Breaking that cycle meant taking on forces that didn’t want change,” the Honourable Minister said.

Oyetola explained that shortly after assuming office in 2023, it became clear to him that the Apapa gridlock had to be tackled head-on if Nigeria’s blue economy was to thrive. But beyond administrative inefficiencies and infrastructural collapse, what he encountered was a system hijacked by vested interests.

“Clearing that gridlock meant going against years of collusion, corruption, and carefully cultivated disorder. We identified the patterns, unmasked the players, and took decisive action. It was gritty and risky, but it had to be done,” he said.

He added that central to the success of the operation was collaboration across government ministries. Oyetola disclosed that in December 2023, he formally wrote to the Minister of Works, Senator Dave Umahi, requesting urgent intervention on the failed portions of the port access roads.

“I knew our efforts would not amount to much if the roads remained impassable. I reached out to my colleague, Senator Umahi, and appealed for his support. He responded with commendable urgency. The repairs began swiftly, and that infrastructural support gave our reforms the room they needed to take hold,” Oyetola stated.

The Minister also commended the Lagos State Government for supporting the Federal Government’s efforts in removing shanties and other illegal structures along the port access roads.

He said that with the roads fixed, access restored, and a new digital system introduced for truck scheduling and movement, the once-notorious Apapa gridlock began to ease — and eventually disappeared entirely.

“For the first time in over 20 years, trucks no longer spent weeks waiting to pick up or deliver cargo. Port users began to experience seamless movement, while haulage costs dropped by as much as 60 percent.

“The difference is night and day. Where chaos once reigned, there is now order. Where traders once lost billions, we are now attracting major container carriers. The ports are alive again. Trade is moving. Time is being saved. Revenue is growing,” Oyetola said.

The impact, he noted, goes far beyond logistics. He said Apapa residents now live in cleaner, quieter surroundings. Small businesses that once shut down due to inaccessibility are beginning to return. Port workers are more efficient, and the entire Nigerian economy stands to gain from the renewed competitiveness of its ports.

“Too many lives were lost during those years of gridlock. People lost livelihoods, businesses closed, and property values collapsed. I am happy that we have restored hope and opened a new chapter,” Oyetola said.

Despite the victory, the Minister was quick to point out that sustaining the progress would require continued vigilance.

The successful resolution of the Apapa gridlock stands as a defining milestone in Oyetola’s tenure — a powerful example of what can be achieved through focused leadership, inter-ministerial cooperation, and the courage to challenge deeply rooted interests.

The NIPSS Study Group was led by the Directing Staff of the institute, Brigadier General Abdulrahaman Idris, who commended the Honourable Minister for his giant strides.