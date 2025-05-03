Some etiquettes our parents teachers taught us

Good manners or etiquettes include a range of behaviours that promote respect, kindness and consideration in social interactions. Pupils in separate interviews with TOLUWANI OLAMITOKE, speak on the etiquettes they have learnt and the impacts they have had on them.

Temiloluwa Adisa, 8yrs old

Etiquettes are rules or behaviours that make us likable and agreeable to others in society. Some of the etiquettes I know are saying sorry, please, and thank you. Others are sharing toys, being kind to friends, not interrupting others, especially when talking, and being respectful. My mummy and daddy taught me about respect and listening, while my teacher taught me the magic words, please, excuse me, sorry, thank you, and pardon me. I’ve learnt to say please, sorry, excuse me, thank you, and pardon me, and to share my toys sometimes. I still need to work on listening better and not interrupting others. Practicing etiquette makes me feel happy and helps my family and friends appreciate me the more.

Oluwatooni Olamitoke, 8yrs old

Etiquette is a polite way of behaving among people. Some examples of etiquette are saying these golden words, “Please, May I? Excuse me, I am sorry, I beg your pardon, You are welcome, Thank you.” In addition to these are respecting others, dressing properly all the time and not talking or playing while eating. People always tell my parents that I am courteous and well-behaved, and they sometimes give me gifts.

Divine Ihedoro, 10 yrs

Etiquettes mean the customs, rules, conduct or procedure required to observe good behaviour among people in social life or a particular profession. We have etiquettes in the area of greeting, sitting, table manners, language, dressing, communication among others. I have learnt to do all those that I mentioned. My mum and dad were the first to teach me, followed by my teacher, other elderly ones in my family and around me. Etiquette is wide and I believe one can’t learn to do all but just a few that are very important. My practice of etiquettes has helped me to be well-behaved.

John Omorogbe, 9yrs old

Etiquette means good morals or good behaviour. Examples of etiquette are, greeting your elders, respecting elders, not abusing people, talk to people politely, and not fighting with people. My dad and my teachers taught me etiquettes and I have learnt to do all. These have changed my behaviour. I have become more gentle and polite. It has also helped me to concentrate on my studies.

David Ihedoro, 10 yrs

Etiquette is the form, conduct or procedure prescribed by the authorities to be observed in social or official life. It also refers to a set of socially expected behaviours and customs that guide interactions and conduct. Etiquette emphasises politeness, respect and consideration for others. My parents, teachers and elder siblings taught me. I have learnt to put them into practice. I can confidently say that it has influenced my behaviour and shaped my life.

READ ALSO: Parents warned against unrestricted exposure of children to mobile phones