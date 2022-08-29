Solution to Nigeria’s problems lies within, among Nigerians ― Prof. Bolaji Akinyemi

The Nigerian Academy of International Affairs has stated that the solution to Nigeria’s problems lies within Nigeria and among Nigerians.

The President of the Academy, who was formerly Minister of Foreign Affairs, Professor Bolaji Akinyemi described as most unfortunate and heartbreaking that some Nigerian leaders had to abandon the shores of the country for the colonialists’ capitals of London and Paris in search of ‘delusion-solutions’ to Nigeria’s problems.

Akinyemi said this in a statement issued to Tribune Online on Monday afternoon.

According to him, The ill-advised and unwitting jamboree of shame displayed by these leading Nigerian politicians in London/Paris has demonstrated once more that the Nigerian environment created and polluted by them is not conducive to their vainglorious self-importance and unearned esteem.

Akinyemi added that they preferred a savoury western atmosphere because of their neo-colonial mentality which blinded them from seeing and appreciating the goodwill and resilience of Nigerians.

He noted that the implication of which is the exposure of Nigeria directly or indirectly to unwarranted Western influence, particularly as they were perceived to be washing our dirty linens in the full glare of the world.

The Former Director-General, Nigerian Institute of International Affairs (NIIA) said that the ‘unnecessary and inexcusable’ trips to London/Paris/Dubai demonstrated the insensitivity and reckless disregard for the plights of Nigerian workers and pensioners whose salaries and pensions have not been paid for a long time.

“Isn’t it ludicrous that, from information available to our Academy, some horse trading which dominated their so-called talks on bringing “enduring hope to Nigeria”, centred on counting their chickens before the eggs are hatched, as deliberations focused on dividing and allocating the national cake to themselves even before the cake is baked, as regards the allocation of principal offices of the National Assembly, Ministerial posts, Secretary to the Government of the Federation and others, rather than devoting sufficient time to finding solutions to the pervasive insecurity, economic recession and poverty in the land, problems which they caused or contributed substantially to their creation.

“It is really revolting and unacceptable that Nigerian leaders should always fly out of the country in search of the magic wand to solve the country’s problems.

“It would be more cost-effective and appropriate to brainstorm here in Nigeria in order to get wise counsel from the rich pool of very capable and patriotic Nigerians.

The Nigerian Academy of International Affairs is a body of eminent and retired professionals and scholars in diplomacy and International Affairs.

The Academy, a platform set up for open and private debate on the emerging new world order and Nigeria’s role or non-role in the world, feels it has a duty to call out our leaders when their behaviour diminishes Nigeria’s status in the world.

