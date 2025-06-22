Soludo’s wife congratulates Anambra students for winning UK-Nigeria debate championship

The wife of Anambra State Governor, Dr. (Mrs) Nonye Soludo has described the record achieved by students of Saint John Vianney Science College, Ukwulu, at the inaugural UK-Nigeria Debate Championship, as one great pattern which is familiar with only Anambra State.

Mrs Soludo stated this in a statement she released in Awka to congratulate the students who emerged the overall winner global debate tournament, beating counterparts from both Nigeria and the United Kingdom to clinch the coveted prize.

According to the event’s announcement, the competition was jointly organised by Bring It On Africa and Debate Mate UK, and was designed to foster cross-cultural dialogue and sharpen the critical thinking, oratory, and reasoning skills of students from both countries.

Held virtually on June 19, 2025, the event saw spirited participation from top-ranking schools on both sides of the Atlantic.

Anambra School Defeats UK Schools, Others to Emerge Champions of Inaugural UK-Nigeria Competition.

Representing Nigeria were four elite institutions: Britarch Schools, Abuja; Sure Start School, Abuja; St. Augustine’s College, Jos; and St. John Vianney Science College, Ukwulu, while the United Kingdom representives were Central Foundation Girls’ School, Maghull High School, and Shireland High School.

In her message, Mrs Soludo stated that the “feat is only relatable to Anambra State. Our home is the moulding ground for exceptional talents and record setters who are tapping greatly from the abundant opportunities that our administration is offering.”



She further explained that “by defeating Ivy League schools to clinch the coveted grand prize, our great students have shown, once again, that education lives in the core of Anambra’s most cherished dream. It’s a philosophy that our administration clearly understands and is constantly investing in to achieve the kind of result that we’re just celebrating.”

She described the students who represented Anambra State in the competition: Chibueze Jennifer, Obiokafor Catherine, Eneoli Benjamin, and Onwuegbusi Valentine, and their guide, John Onuigbo, for shining the Anambra brand to the world, and for proving, once again, that education is the bedrock of the state’s human capital excellence.

The governor’s wife also congratulated the staff and management of Saint John Vianney Science College, Ukwulu, Dunukofia Local Government Area, for taking students’ career development serious by exposing them to life-changing academic and personal engagements that will help them to prosper in their chosen fields in the future.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

