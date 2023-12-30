Wife of the Governor of Anambra State and founder of the Healthy Living with Nonye Soludo, Mrs Nonye Soludo has commended Ebuka Okafor Foundation for it continues effort in promoting humanitarian services in the state.

She also commended other individuals and organisations that are championing the leave no-one-behind ideology of the present administration in the state.

Mrs Soludo was speaking at Nnobi in Idemili South Local Government Area, during the 2023 edition of the Ebuka Okafor Foundation’s Christmas Outreach.

Ebuka Okafor Foundation is a charitable organization that has been in existence for eleven years with intervention in the areas of education, health and human capital investments.

In its 2023 edition, it provided Christmas support and free medical checks for three thousand widows from different towns in the state.

Speaking at the event, the governor’s wife commended the founder of the non-governmental organization, Chief Ebuka Okafor for thinking home in addition to using his resources to touch humanity.

Mrs Soludo who described what the Ebuka Okafor Foundation has achieved in the last eleven years as phenomenal, urged other Ndi Anambra who have the resources to emulate such gesture.

She further explained that the main objective of the Public Private Community Partnership framework of the present administration is to get all stakeholders involved in the development of the state.

Earlier, while briefing the governor’s wife on the origin and activities of the foundation, Chief Okafor described it as his way of touching lives, pointing out that the original essence of the foundation is to add value to humanity through charity.

He commended Mrs Soludo for showing support to the foundation with her presence, and also praised her works of charity and healthy living through her Healthy Living with Nonye Soludo Initiative.

Tribune Online gathered that each of the three thousand widows that got the Christmas support received a bag of rice, beans, garri, cash and a roll of wrapper.

