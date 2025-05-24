Soludo’s wife bags honourary doctorate degree from Ojukwu varsity

Wife of Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo, Mrs. Nonye Soludo, has been conferred with an Honorary Doctorate in Public Health and Nutrition by Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University (COOU), Igbariam, Anambra State.

The conferment ceremony took place at the university’s convocation arena in Igbariam on Saturday.

The Nigerian Tribune gathered that Mrs. Soludo was honored with the award for championing a healthy lifestyle in the state through her NGO, Healthy Living with Nonye.

The university also awarded higher degrees and honorary doctorates to other distinguished personalities in the state, including the South East Chairman of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), Lady Ada Chukwudozie; the traditional ruler of Ogidi Kingdom, Igwe Alex Onyido; and businessmen Engr. Chidozie Mbanefo and Chief Christopher Ndubuisi.

In her address, the Acting Vice-Chancellor of the university, Prof. Kate Azuka Omenugha, said the award, dubbed the Ojukwu Legacy Award, was established to encourage people who have distinguished themselves in various fields.

The Vice-Chancellor appreciated members of the university community and other guests for honoring the institution’s invitation.

Governor Soludo, who was also present at the event, commended his predecessor, the late Dr. Chinwoke Mbadinuju, for founding Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University in 2000 during his administration. He described him as a visionary leader who has not been adequately celebrated.

Soludo praised the late Mbadinuju as a great leader whose foresight led to the establishment of an institution that has since become a source of pride for the state.

He said: “This 25th anniversary of the university we are celebrating today was the brainchild of a remarkable man. Dr. Chinwoke Mbadinuju, the first civilian governor of Anambra State between 1999 and 2003, is the founder of this university. Yet, he has not been properly honored for this contribution.”

Soludo recalled that the university originally started at the Uli campus, a vision brought to life by Mbadinuju’s dedication.

“May his soul rest in peace. I believe Anambra State has not done enough to celebrate him. We will find a meaningful way to immortalize the founder of this university, Dr. Chinwoke Mbadinuju,” he assured.

The governor emphasized the need for the state government to recognize Mbadinuju’s legacy more fully, ensuring his contributions are remembered and celebrated appropriately.

Also speaking, the leading aspirant of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) for the upcoming Anambra South Senatorial District bye-election, High Chief Ebuka Onunkwo, congratulated Mrs. Soludo on the honor and promised to extend his legislative support to the state university if elected to represent the district at the National Assembly in Abuja.

In her brief acceptance speech, Mrs. Soludo promised to continue supporting the growth and development of the university.

