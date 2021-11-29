Soludo’s victory: APC insists on going to court

Anambra State Chapter of the All Progressive Congress (APC), has insisted on going to court to challenge the outcome of the just-concluded November 6, 2021 governorship election that produces Professor Chukwuma Soludo, of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), the winner of the election.

The state acting chairman of the party, Chief Basil Ejidike, who disclosed this to journalists, on Sunday evening, shortly after the State Executive meeting, held at the APC Secretariat Awka, maintained that the party and its candidate, Senator Andy Uba, are going to court to challenge the result because the electoral process were manipulated.

On the current leadership crises rocking the party in the state, the Chairman reiterated that those calling for his suspension are not members of APC in the state, but members of Action Alliance Congress (AAC), and its candidate, Dr Dozie Nwankwo, who defected to Action Alliance Congress (AAC), shortly after the reported primary of the party.

He also accused some members of the party loyal to the Minister of Labour and Productivity, Senator Chris Ngige and the Managing Director of Nigeria Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), Chief George Moghalu, of being behind his suspension calls and other crisis rocking the party in the state.

Ejidike, called on President Mohammadu Buhari and the National Working Committee, headed by Yobe State Governor, Alhaji Buni, to urgently intervene.

It was gathered that a faction of the party in the state, in a press conference, on Thursday last week, announced that its state chairman Chief Basil Ejidike has been suspended as a result of insubordination and disrespect to President Muhammadu Buhari.

This is coming three weeks after the party lost the gubernatorial election in the state and the climax of the fall out of the fresh crisis occasioned by the face-off between the chairman and members of the State Executive Committee.

Spokesman of the committee, Bar Uchenna Okonkwo Okom, said that the party has given the Minister for Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, fourteen days to discuss the modalities for strengthening and repositioning of the party and for moving the party forward in the state.

According to him; “As a result of the refusal, neglect or inability of the Caretaker Chairman of the All Progressive Congress APC in Anambra state, Chief Basil Ejidike to convene a meeting of the State Executive Committee of State Congress of the party to tackle pressing and urgent party matters, despite repeated statutory demands to that effect as stipulated by the All Progressive Congress Anambra state chapter jointly convened by not less than two-thirds of the members of the State Executive Committee and not less than two-thirds of the twenty-one local government area Chairman in the APC with the mandate of the 326 ward Chairmen in Anambra state held at Finotel Hotels Awka on Sunday the 21st Day of November 2021, attended by the ward Chairmen Local government Chairmen, members of the party across the state, the following resolutions were duly proposed and unanimously passed.

Speaking further Ejidiike, announced that the party has set up a committee to investigate those involved in the crisis in the party contending that the party would implement the reports of the panel as anybody involved would be treated in line with the constitution of the party

He maintains that Ngige and Moghalu loyalties are behind the crisis in the state.

Ejidike urged all party men/women to pray for the party and its candidate, Senator Andy Uba, to reclaim its stolen mandate of the just concluded governorship election in Court, he stated.

Deepening the cross further is a release signed by the state secretary of the party, Mr Chukwuma Agufugo, announced that the state Executive Committee resolved that the chairman, Ejidike should step aside pending the report of the committee set up to investigate the allegations levelled against the chairman which he accepted and stepped down.

According to Agufugo, the State Working Committee has received an official letter of suspension of the state caretaker committee chairman, Mr Basil Ejidike, to step aside and consequently a five-man investigation committee will immediately be constituted to the matter and turn in reports.

We also resolved that in the spirit of pursuing the right course it is important to reach out to Sen Chris Ngige the leader of the party for consultation as well as other leaders.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buhari Urges MTN For Quality Service, Downward Price Review In Cost Of Data, Other Services

President Muhammadu Buhari Friday at State House Abuja urged the MTN Group to make the available top-of-the-range service to its Nigerian subscribers…Soludo’s victory: APC insists on going to court

Soludo’s victory: APC insists on going to court