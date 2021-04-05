Soludo’s community to embark on spiritual cleansing over killing of three policemen

The traditional ruler of Isoufia community, the country home of Professor Charles Soludo, in Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra State, Col Christopher Moughalu, on Monday, said the community would embark on a spiritual cleansing of their civic centre, following the killings of three policemen in the facility.

The police officers were killed in the facility when gunmen stormed the venue while the former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor, Prof Soludo, was having an interactive session with the youths of the community.

Igwe Muoghalu, in a statement issued to newsmen by the Palace Secretary, Chukwujekwu Orajiuka, condemned the killing of the policemen and the kidnap of the state Commissioner for Water Resources and Public Utilities, Emeka Ezenwanne.

“His Highness mourns the gallant security personnel whose life was cut short brutally; mourns the kidnapping of yet another high-profile son of Isuofia, Emeka Ezenwanne; mourns the desecration of the common heritage of our people. Ezumezu Isuofia mourns the bad intentions of the contrivers of this attack on our son, Prof. Soludo.

“While His Highness condoles with Prof. Soludo on the bad confrontation, he encourages the incoming governor to be unwavering in his pursuits as the land of Isuofia has appended her blessings and approval.

“He enjoins the police to intensify manhunt for the perpetrators and be thorough and honest in the investigation of the sad event.

“His Highness will soon invite the Executive Council of Isuofia People’s Assembly, the Isuofia Women Council and the relevant institutions to embark on the cleansing of the temple of our fathers, The Civic Centre,” the statement concluded.

