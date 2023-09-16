Anambra State Governor, Charles Soludo, has accepted the resignation of Mr Ifeatu Onejeme, Commissioner for Finance.

Nigerian Tribune gathered that Mr Onejeme was appointed Commissioner for Finance by Governor Soludo at the beginning of the administration to help the new government settle in.

The information was contained in a statement signed and made available to Journalists in Awka on Friday by the governor’s press secretary, Christian Aburime.

Mr Onejeme has also previously served as Commissioner during Willie Obiano’s administration

While accepting his resignation, Governor Soludo commended his meritorious service to the government and the people of Anambra State

Governor Soludo wrote: “On behalf of the government and great people of Anambra State, i wish to express our gratitude for your commitment, professionalism and great service to Anambra State over the past nine and half years as Commissioner. I particularly appreciate your services over the past year and five months as you worked diligently to facilitate a seamless transition from the previous administration to the current one. While we will miss your services, i appreciate your personal and family circumstances that warrant the resignation. Here is wishing you success in your future endeavours and hope that you will continue to avail your services in the development of Anambra/Nigeria in other spheres. With all best wishes”

Meanwhile, the Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Mrs Chiamaka Nnake has been directed by Soludo to oversee the Ministry of Finance until a substantive Commissioner is nominated to take over the Ministry.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

UAE lifts visa ban on Nigerians after meeting with Tinubu

The United Arab Emirates, on Monday, lifted its months-long visa ban on Nigerians.This is as President Bola Tinubu secured landmark deal with the UAE government across sectors.The decision follows talks between Tinubu, and his Emirati counterpart, Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Monday in Abu Dhabi.…..





The Oyo State Government has expressed condolences and sympathy to the Government and people of Morocco over Friday’s earthquake, which has claimed about 2,800 lives and left thousands of others injured...….…

Nigeria’s malaria death rate drops by 55% — WHO

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has hailed the Federal Government’s efforts at reducing the incidence and deaths from malaria. The global health body noted that between Years 2000 and 2021, malaria incidence and deaths reduced by 26 per cent and 55 per cent in the country………

5 celebrities who lost loved ones in 2023

Veteran Nollywood actor Nkem Owoh, aka Osuofia, lost her 24-year-old lady daughter, Kosisochukwu, on June 28, 2023. Sharing his grief with his fans on social media, Owoh wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter), “A painful exit, but God knows the best…..…

Confusion at Lagos airport over relocation of foreign flights

Confusion continues to reign at the International Wing of the Lagos Airport following the relocation of flight activities to the new terminal. Hitherto yesterday, flight operations, including passenger profiling, processing, check-in and others, were being conducted at the old terminal building...…

EDITORIAL: The Ogun father-killer

FOR the umpteenth time, the Nigerian society is dealing with yet another bizzare and horrendous killing for ritual purposes. It is as if the society has become diametrically dysfunctional; the criminals and antisocial elements are having a field day.…