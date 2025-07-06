Soludo to unveil three-year scorecard to Anambra citizens in Diaspora

In a bold display of leadership beyond borders, Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo, CFR, will today, Sunday, July 6, 2025, hold a high-powered town hall meeting with the Anambra Diaspora community in the United States and North America.

From 3pm EST, all eyes will be on Maryland as Governor Soludo lays bare his three-year performance report—not in a TV studio or a political rally—but directly before Ndi Anambra in the diaspora.

Unlike the typical political jamboree that usually precedes an election season, this engagement is not about votes—it’s about accountability. It’s about a Governor who sees governance as a round-the-clock, borderless contract with the people.

Since assuming office, Soludo has redefined what it means to lead from the front. While many of his counterparts focus solely on the home front or disappear into re-election strategies, he is meeting Ndi Anambra wherever they are—Lagos, Abuja, the UK, and now, North America.

“This is not a campaign stop. It’s governance in motion,” a close aide told The RAZOR News

At today’s meeting, Governor Soludo is expected to reel out his achievements in infrastructure, education, digital innovation, healthcare, and security—all under his “Anambra Smart Megacity” agenda.

But more than just a scorecard, Soludo will also share the next phase of his development blueprint—The Road Ahead—seeking both support and scrutiny from his fellow Ndi Anambra abroad.

While some political opponents are busy dishing out criticisms or making hollow declarations, Governor Soludo is sticking to facts, figures, and face-to-face dialogue with the people.

By taking governance beyond Awka and into diaspora living rooms, Soludo is sending a clear message: leadership is not seasonal, it is sustained.

With high expectations and strong interest from across US states and Canadian cities, today’s town hall is poised to be a defining moment in diaspora-government relations.

Governor Soludo’s Maryland outing continues a new tradition in Nigerian governance—one rooted in openness, performance, and people-first delivery.

