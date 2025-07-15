Soludo tasks Nigerians on concerted efforts for safer, better Nigeria

Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo of Anambra State has called for concerted efforts towards ensuring a safer and better Nigeria.

The Governor made the call through his deputy, Dr Onyekachukwu Ibezim, at Saint Paul’s Catholic Church, Nnobi, on Sunday, during the first solemn mass and thanksgiving of the Vice Chancellor of Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University, Professor Kate Omenugha’s son, Reverend Father Damian Omenugha, and his colleague, Reverend Father Rufus Ezechukwu who were recently ordained Catholic priests.

Earlier in a homely, a visiting Priest Reverend Father Theophilus Odukwe, of Saint Charles Luwanga Parish Okpoko while pointing out that Christianity is practical-based, advised Christians to show love and empathy to people around them.

In her brief remark, Prof Kate Omenugha urged the newly ordained priests to be faithful and be dispensers of the word of God and of the Holy Sacrament as well as do their prophetic and priestly work according to the order of Christ.

In various interviews, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Youth Empowerment, who is the senior brother of one of the celebrants, Dr Nelson Omenugha, the Member representing Ekwusigo Constituency and Majority Leader of the Anambra State House of Assembly, Honourable Ofordeme Ikenna, Chief Medical Director of Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University Teaching Hospital Amaku Awka, Dr Joe Akabuike, and Traditional Ruler of Umuawulu Community, Igwe Joel Egwuonwu thanked God for his grace and strength upon the newly ordained priests especially Reverend Father Omenugha who they gathered to celebrate, praying for God’s continuous grace and power on him.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE