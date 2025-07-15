Latest News

Soludo tasks Nigerians on concerted efforts for safer, better Nigeria

Michael Ovat
Soludo tasks Nigerians Anambra in Diaspora INEC chairman commends Soludo, Anambra Governor, Charles Soludo

Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo of Anambra State has called for concerted efforts towards ensuring a safer and better Nigeria.

The Governor made the call through his deputy, Dr Onyekachukwu Ibezim, at Saint Paul’s Catholic Church, Nnobi, on Sunday, during the first solemn mass and thanksgiving of the Vice Chancellor of Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University, Professor Kate Omenugha’s son, Reverend Father Damian Omenugha, and his colleague, Reverend Father Rufus Ezechukwu who were recently ordained Catholic priests.

Earlier in a homely, a visiting Priest Reverend Father Theophilus Odukwe, of Saint Charles Luwanga Parish Okpoko while pointing out that Christianity is practical-based, advised Christians to show love and empathy to people around them.

In her brief remark, Prof Kate Omenugha urged the newly ordained priests to be faithful and be dispensers of the word of God and of the Holy Sacrament as well as do their prophetic and priestly work according to the order of Christ.

In various interviews, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Youth Empowerment, who is the senior brother of one of the celebrants, Dr Nelson Omenugha, the Member representing Ekwusigo Constituency and Majority Leader of the Anambra State House of Assembly, Honourable Ofordeme Ikenna, Chief Medical Director of Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University Teaching Hospital Amaku Awka, Dr Joe Akabuike, and Traditional Ruler of Umuawulu Community, Igwe Joel Egwuonwu thanked God for his grace and strength upon the newly ordained priests especially Reverend Father Omenugha who they gathered to celebrate, praying for God’s continuous grace and power on him.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Get real-time news updates from Tribune Online! Follow us on WhatsApp for breaking news, exclusive stories and interviews, and much more.
 Join our WhatsApp Channel now

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Mobi Oparaku clergymen Nigerian environment reign of terrorists mother over land Governor Diri's proposal Abuja hotel extremist ideology Makinde on sports Ken Saro-Wiwa Governor Kihika criminal activities youths in drug abuse Cocoa House Cocoa House Nigeria’s borders Kano DPO arms suppliers to terrorists Okubajo’s allegations Ngugi wa Thiong’o of Africa ECOWAS challenges call for foreign students rapist in Abia State use of drones by Boko Haram Nigerian women trafficked to Côte d’Ivoire, South-East Polytechnic Bello Turji’s audacious order 2025 UTME results Nigerian workers Nigeria’s malnourished children, Senate’s needless security summit, Tinubu’s ‘Nigeria First’ mantra porous borders and terrorist killings, Owa Obokun’s good gesture The reign of motor park Jigawa killer groom and his gang, death penalty for kidnapping, Gombe Christian procession deaths, The healing water The Ogun man who killed son during fight The UI egg donation Nigerians’ loss to CBEX, Au revoir Chairman Chukwu The shameful parade of policemen collecting money Terrorists’ takeover of Plateau Benue Director Michael Adesiyan’s General Tsiga’s ordeal and these billionaire brutalised returnee from South Africa, The outcry over Imo police’s The bill to jail Nigerians who don’t vote The Uromi killings Mobi Oparaku’s football testimony
Next Article rule of law Adherence to rule of law should be norm to ensure justice for crime victims in Nigeria —Ballason, Chair, House of Justice

Frontpage Today

Subscribe to e-Paper

E-Vending, e paper, pdf, e-paper, Tribune

Welcome

Install
×