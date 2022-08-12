Soludo suspends Nnewi North TC chair over wife’s suspicious death

The Governor of Anambra State Chukwuma Soludo has suspended the Transition Caretaker Committee (TC) chairman, Nnewi-North local government area of the state, Mr Mbazulike Iloka over the circumstances connected to the demise of his wife.

Tribune Online gathered that Iloka’s wife, Chidiebere was said to have died on Sunday, August 7 in circumstances suspected to be connected with domestic violence.

Iloka and his Co-TC chairmen in the 21 local government council areas of the state were sworn in on August 2, 2022, just five days before her wife’s suspected murder.

In the letter signed by the state commissioner for Local Governments, Chieftaincy and Community Affairs, Mr Tonycollins Nwabunwanne which communicated to Mr Iloka of his suspension from office, it was stated that the action taken because of the “sad and sudden death” of his wife.

The letter titled “Letter of Suspension from Office “, addressed to “Hon. Mbazulike Iloka, TC, chairman, Nnewi-North local government” read ” Following the sad and sudden death of your wife, late Mrs Chidiebere Iloka, on the 7th of August, 2022, there has been a massive public outcry over the circumstances leading to the cause of her death, including alleged possible homicide.

“While you are presumed innocent until the completion of investigations, it has become imperative that you should step aside to allow unfettered investigations and justice.

“Consequently, you are directed to step aside and hand over the affairs of the local government to the head of local government administration not later than 12th of August, 2022, until further notice”, the letter dated 11th of August further read.

When contacted for his reaction to the incident, the spokesman of the police in the state, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Ikenga Tochukwu stated that he was still making inquiries concerning the development, and promised to brief reporters thereafter.

Tribune Online, however, learnt that Iloka was formerly a great supporter of the incumbent Senator representing Anambra South Senatorial zone, Dr Ifeanyi Ubah of the Young Progressives Party (YPP) before he crossed over to the ruling All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA)in the build up to the just concluded party primaries for the coming 2023 general election.

Meanwhile, at the time of filing this report, it was not clear if Iloka had been handed over to the police for any investigation.

