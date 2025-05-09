Soludo says APGA has adopted Tinubu for 2027

As president defends economic reforms

Anambra State governor, Professor Chukwuma Charles Soludo, on Thursday said the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) would adopt President Bola Tinubu for another term in office.

The governor said the president’s political party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), shared the same progressive ideology with the APGA, hence there was the need to continue to work with Tinubu to achieve his vision for the country.

This is coming just as the president also said his administration will continue to support Soludo to actualise his vision of making Anambra a peaceful, secure, livable and prosperous homeland for all Nigerians irrespective of tribe, ethnic and religious affiliations.

Addressing a crowd during the one-day presidential visit to Anambra State, Soludo explained that APGA had in the past supported a sitting president that was not a member of the party for a second term in office.

Governor Soludo, while appreciating the president for the visit, appealed to him to also carry the APGA along as one of the progressive parties in Nigeria.

“APGA’s support for your administration is rooted in truth, ideologies and good governance. APGA will continue to support you until you succeed. APC and APGA are brothers and sisters. We are working in the same progressive ideologies.

“My administration and the good people of Anambra will work hard to ensure that you succeed as the President of Nigeria,” he said.

Soludo also commended the president for appointing two of APGA members, Mrs. Bianca Ojukwu (Minister of Foreign Affairs, State) and Mr. Mark Okoye (Managing Director, South East Development Commission), as members of his cabinet.

President Tinubu, in his remarks, said he would continue to work with Soludo and other stakeholders from the state to enable him achieve his set objectives.

The president, who was also conferred with the chieftaincy title of ‘Dikesinma of Anambra’ by the traditional rulers from the state, promised to consider the requests put before him by the governor.