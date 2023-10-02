Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State has announced the renaming of the Anambra International Airport after the late Prof. Chinua Achebe.

Soludo revealed this during the Independence Day celebration at Dr. Alex Ekwueme Square in Awka, the state capital.

The Governor also stated that his government is firing on all cylinders to ensure the development of the state, saying that the state will swim out of the troubled waters it finds itself in.

Speaking on the renaming of the airport, Soludo cited that it was heartwarming that a good number of those who contributed to the independence of Nigeria in 1960 have had varying degrees of projects named after them.

He, however, noted that almost all the projects named after individuals were public officeholders. He said his government would break away from the norm to recognise Achebe by naming the Anambra Airport after him.

“We must signal that you don’t have to hold a political position to contribute to the advancement of our civilization.

“Henceforth, we shall be deliberate in fishing out and celebrating our largely unsung heroes as motivation to our children and youths in terms of what matters, including distinguished teachers, medical and other professionals, persons of honesty and integrity, philanthropists with known sources of wealth, entrepreneurs/job creators, community leaders/developers, clergy with great devotion, etc.

“An example of Africa’s unsung hero is the late Professor Albert Chinualumogu Achebe.

“Achebe was not a President or Governor or Minister. He did not build bridges, roads, or airports. But he will outlive most presidents, governors, or ministers.

“Achebe gave African literature an identity and a voice. In a way, he rightly reconstructed and redefined who we are, and we will never forget.

Indeed, he was neither an Anambra hero nor a Nigerian hero. He was an African and global hero, yet largely unsung at home.

“Consequently, we will rename the Anambra International Cargo and Passenger Airport, Umueri, to CHINUA ACHEBE INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, UMUERI.

Yes, it has to be an international airport, and we hope to work with the Federal Government to give full effect to its international status,” Soludo said.

Speaking of his achievements in less than two years, Soludo said: “Here in Anambra, we are deliberately executing the five pillars of the Soludo Solution Manifesto (Security, Law, and Order; Infrastructure and Economic Transformation; Human Capital and Social Agenda; Governance and Value System; and An Agenda for Clean, Green, Planned, and Sustainable Communities, Markets, and Cities).

“We are firing on all cylinders in our haste to lay the foundations for a livable and prosperous homeland. In March 2024, we shall present our two-year comprehensive report card to Ndi Anambra.”

