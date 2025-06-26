Soludo presents certificates of recognition to four Anambra traditional rulers

Anambra Governor, Charles Soludo has issued certificates of recognition to Traditional Rulers of four communities in the state.

The Communities and their Traditional rulers include; Igwe Chinonso Ezeokafor, Traditional Ruler of Ikenga, Igwe Austine Chinedum Emelobe, Traditional Ruler of Oba, Igwe Sunday Ozoemena, Traditional Ruler of Ifite Anam and Igwe Ifeanyi Okonkwo, Traditional Ruler of Ichi.

The Governor congratulated the newly recognized Traditional Rulers.

“While we celebrate this achievement, we also acknowledge the challenges that come with leadership. We commiserate with you on the responsibilities that lie ahead. We pray that you will reign in good health and that your tenures will usher in peace and progress for your respective communities.

“It is essential to remember that each of your communities operate under its own town union constitution, and your emergence as leaders stems from these foundational documents. The power bestowed upon you is not granted by the Governor but rather conferred by your communities. As long as you adhere to the agreements made by your people, you shall encounter no obstacles”.

The Governor pointed out that their presence signifies that they have followed the necessary processes to attain their roles. “The certificates you hold serve as your authority to operate within your communities.

“Returning to our roots means reinstating the values that define who we are as a people. I urge you to engage our youth, particularly during this time when we are advocating for a rebirth of ethics and values.

“You are the conscience of your communities. Lead by example, so that the youth can look up to you and say, “This is who we are,” the Governor stressed.

The Commissioner for Local Government, Chieftaincy and Community Affairs, Mr. Tony-Collins Nwabunwanne said that the Traditional rulers passed through a smooth process and have been provided with the new traditional rulers’ law for their review and understanding.

“I would like to extend our gratitude to the Governor for the invaluable support extended to this ministry”, he added.

Igwe Sunday Ozoemena of Ifite Anam expressed his gratitude by saying, “Thank you for the diligent work you have done for Anambra State. The Council has been reformed and has become more effective, thanks to your efforts. Our responsibilities are significant, and we will fully embrace ownership of what we have been entrusted with.”

The event that took place at the government house Awka, on Wednesday, also have in attendance, the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Solo Chukwulobelu, Chief of Staff to the Governor, Mr. Ernest Ezeajughi, Principal Secretary to the Governor, Barr. Joachin Anaeto, Chief Protocol and Deputy Chief of Staff to the Governor, Hon. Chinedu Nwoye, Majority Leader, Anambra State House of Assembly, Hon. Ikenna Ofodeme, Hon. Tony Muobuike, Special Adviser to the Governor on Local Government Affairs, Hon. Asha Nnabuife, his Market Counterpart, Chief Evarist Uba, State Chairman, Anambra Traditional Rulers Council, Igwe Chidubem Iweka, among others.

