Anambra State governor, Professor Chukwuma Charles Soludo, has formally presented the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) party flag to President Bola Tinubu, officially adopting him as the party’s presidential flagbearer ahead of the 2027 general election.

The symbolic handover took place at the Alex Ekwueme Square in Awka during the “SoluTinubu 2027” mega rally, where Vice President Kashim Shettima received the flag on behalf of the President.

Addressing the crowd of party faithful and regional leaders, Governor Soludo emphasized that the gesture represents a unique political alignment aimed at integrating Ndi Igbo into mainstream national politics.

“We are representing APGA, and we are presenting our own party flag to the President,” Soludo declared, urging residents to overturn the state’s 2023 presidential voting record—where President Tinubu garnered just 0.8 percent of the votes—by replicating the 73 percent mandate that recently secured the governor’s second term in office.

Reflecting on weeks of statewide town hall engagements, the Governor framed the campaign as a “conversation, not an argument” centered on the collective survival and prosperity of the Igbo nation. While acknowledging public emotions and past grievances, he stressed that an itinerant people cannot afford political isolationism.

“In a democracy, what leverage do we have other than our votes and alliance with the whole country? What do we gain by wasting our votes again?” the governor asked, adding that supporting a Southern president to complete an eight-year tenure before power rotates back to the North remains the most strategic pathway to securing regional security and federal infrastructure projects.

Declaring that the Tinubu-Shettima ticket has already achieved national consensus, Governor Soludo insisted the President “does not need to rig any election” to secure victory, noting that no opposition candidate has presented a credible alternative to the administration’s ongoing economic and developmental agenda. He urged Ndi Igbo to “join this moving train” and avoid changing a winning team.

Receiving the flag, Vice President Kashim Shettima, commended the massive turnout and assured the people of Anambra and the South-East of the federal government’s unwavering commitment to delivering on its campaign promises upon re-election.

The rally also featured strong endorsements from prominent political heavyweights, including Imo State Governor Hope Uzodinma, Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives Rt. Hon. Benjamin Kalu, Minister of Works Engr. Dave Umahi, former Anambra Governor Senator Chris Ngige, and Senator Adams Oshiomhole. The leaders called on grassroots mobilizers to campaign across party lines at every polling unit to firmly connect the South-East to the “national grid” of Nigerian politics.