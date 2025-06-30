Soludo orders probe into alleged brutality by anti-touting squad

Anambra Governor, Charles Soludo, has ordered an investigation into a viral video purportedly showing officers of the Anambra anti-touting squad violently assaulting a group of alleged touts.

In a statement released on Monday by the State Commissioner for Information, Dr Law Mefor, the Governor reaffirmed his administration’s unwavering commitment to protecting the rights and dignity of every lawful citizen and resident of Anambra.

He emphasised that the government will not tolerate any undue use of force or rights violations by security personnel.

The statement reads: “Anambra State Government has taken note of a viral video purportedly showing men of the Anambra State Anti-Touting Squad drilling a group of alleged touts.

“While maintaining a firm stance against any form of touting in the State, the Government has called for a thorough investigation into the said video.

“In this era of AI and sophisticated disinformation, we urge members of the public to always verify media contents before spreading or holding sam reads e as true.

“The Soludo administration is committed to upholding the rights and dignity of every lawful citizen and resident of Anambra and will not allow any person or group to infringe, or inflict pains unduly upon lawful citizens.

“We assure the public that our commitment to maintaining law and order in the State will always be guided by the principles of justice, fairness, and respect for human rights.“