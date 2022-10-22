Soludo, Okonkwo, others grace Obi of Onitsha’s 20th coronation anniversary

Governor Chukwuma Soludo, Senator Ndii Obi and Prof Obiora Okonkwo who represented the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Vice Presidential Candidate, Ifeanyi Okowa, were among the dignitaries that graced the Ofala and the 20th Coronation Ceremony of Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Alfred Nnaemeka Achebe on Saturday.

In his address, Obi Achebe recounted his journey to the throne which began on May 14, 2002.

According to Obi Achebe in the 20 years, he had been on the throne he instituted peace and Reconciliation based on Truth and transparency, the base being to galvanise the energies and resources of Onitsha indigenes all over the world.

He recalled that the festival was celebrated in 2020 and 2021 on low key because of the COVID-19 that devastated the world.

This year’s Ofala was significant in two ways, namely: the return of the festival in full form and the usual display of Royal dances, tributes, parades, music and other colours that characterise the event.

He recounted efforts he made to alleviate COVID-19 and to move Onitsha forward.

Assessing governments in Nigeria, Obi Achebe praised Governor Soludo for his first steps and his care so far about Onitsha.

As for the Federal Government, Igwe Achebe lamented that no other time except the civil war had the country witnessed a downturn of the present magnitude.

“The biggest challenge of the nation today is insecurity which affects most parts of the country and disrupts every aspect of our public and private lives,” he lamented.

This, coupled with falling oil prices, low exchange rate Academic Staff Union of University strike, oil thefts and like likes, he lamented has plunged the country into turmoil.

However, he is optimistic about the start of political activities, especially the emergence of the Labour Party which he said created the ‘the Third Force Movement’ as a political pressure group that will redefine politics and governance in the country.”

As usual, cultural displays led by Obi Achebe’s dance steps, his Chiefs and titled men and women featured during the colourful ceremony.

