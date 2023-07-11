Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State, has offered scholarship to Miss Nkechinyere Umeh and restricted to state-owned university, Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University.

Miss Nkechinyere Umeh from Anambra State is the highest 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations (UTME), scorer with cumulative mark of 360 after the Mmesoma Ejikeme forged result.

Soludo in a statement issued by his chief Press secretary Mr Christian Aburime on Tuesday said the governor has congratulated her for doing the state proud with her exceptional performance.

“In further celebration of Miss Umeh’s feat, Governor Soludo has announced a well-deserved scholarship for her to study any course of her choice at the Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University in Anambra.

“The scholarship will not only serve as a token of the state government’s appreciation for her hard work but also provide her with the opportunity to pursue her dreams and contribute to the development of the state in the future,” it stated.

Soludo also encouraged other young Ndi Anambra students within the State and across the nation to take inspiration from Umeh’s outstanding performance and take advantage of the improved conducive learning environment in the State to strive for excellence.

