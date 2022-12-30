Soludo mourns Ohaneze President General, Obiozor

The Governor of Anambra State, Chukwuma Soludo, has expressed sadness over the passage of Professor George Obiozor President-General of Ohanézè Ndígbo Worldwide.

Reflecting on the life and times of the late leader of the Ndigbo Apex group, Governor Soludo said Prof George Obiozor was a great diplomat and a solid intellectual in the diplomatic circles

He described his passage as a big loss to the people of Imo State, Ndigbo, the Nigerian nation and the world at large.

Governor Soludo further noted that as a Professor and diplomat who was the Nigerian Ambassador to the United States, the late Professor Obiozor and much later, President of Ohanézè Ndígbo Worldwide, truly impacted the world around him as a leader and would therefore be solely missed

The Governor on behalf of his family, the government and the good people of Anambra State, commiserate with the Obiozor family and the government of Imo State over the irreparable loss

On Friday, the condolence message was signed and made available to Journalists in Awka by his Press Secretary, Christian Aburime.