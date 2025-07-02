Soludo inaugurates modern solution market, bus terminal in Anambra

As part of his broad urban regeneration efforts, the Anambra State Governor, Chukwuma Charles Soludo, has commissioned the modern Solution Market and Bus Terminal at Ekwulọbịa, Aguata Local Government Area of the state.

The facility, which features a large open space for shoppers, solar power, a canteen, water supply, among others, will accommodate traders and commuters currently doing business around the newly constructed Ekwulọbịa Flyover, who will be displaced.

According to the Governor, providing this alternative, as well as other policies of his administration, is part of the APGA mantra of “leave no one behind”, which focuses on the poor and forgotten segments of society, with the aim of giving people a minimum level of comfort.

While stating that the property belongs to the state government in partnership with the local government for effective and efficient management, he explained that those who will occupy the facilities have already been identified and will be given the shops free of charge.

The Commissioner for Transportation, Barrister Patricia Igwebuike, described the bus terminal as a legacy project that will address the issue of congestion. Similarly, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Markets, Chief Evarist Ubah, pointed out that Ekwulọbịa is now fully urbanised with the presence of the facility.

Earlier, the Chairman of Aguata Local Government Area, Dr Chibueze Offorbike, the President General of Ekwulọbịa Town Union, Mr Azubuike, and Chief Joseph Ezeokafor, thanked the Governor for the initiative, which has transformed what was once a bush into a modern urban centre.

