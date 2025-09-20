Soludo inaugurates free Psychiatric Hospital in Anambra

Anambra State Governor, Charles Soludo, has commissioned the free Seraphic Psychiatric Hospital and Old People’s Home, Aguleri, in Anambra East Local Government Area of the state.

The Governor commissioned the four-hundred-bed facility built by the Spiritual Director of Zion Prayer Outreach, Evangelist Ebuka Obi.

Speaking at the event, on Friday, Governor Soludo lauded Evang Obi for having the presence of mind to construct such facility, stating that it fully aligns with him as a person and what his government is doing. “Thank you because what you have done is to live out the true essence of Christianity”, the Governor noted.

While emphasizing that Evangelist Obi is changing the narrative, the Governor lamented that sadly, some others in ministry have turned it into an opportunity to enrich themselves. “Evang. Obi is sending a message to all christians and asking a question; who are you able to lift up? Now is the time to give.

The Governor assured of his administration’s readiness to partner with the hospital and promised monthly support to encourage them to do more. “This is what government should be doing, but we cannot do it alone. In response to your plea, we will provide you with transformer for electrification and we will also construct the access road into this facility.

Earlier, Evangelist Ebuka Obi said that the programme is not a political function, stating that he was received by the Governor at the Light House. “I can’t come to Anambra without calling on the Governor and I went to the Light House, Awka. I have never seen a project like that- in fact, it is a mini-city. I’m impressed, may God bless you.

He revealed that the Psychiatric facility will become fully functional by next month, adding that building such a facility had been his childhood vision and hinted that similar projects will be built in other states of the federation.

In his brief welcome speech, the Chairman of Seraphic Homes Foundation, Mr Isiugwu Christopher, appealed to Governor Soludo to support the facility with electricity and vehicles.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

