Soludo formalises zoning of Anambra governorship among senatorial districts

Anambra State Governor, Charles Soludo, has announced that the zoning of Anambra governorship among the state’s three senatorial districts has been officially institutionalised and should be upheld in future elections.

Governor Soludo made this declaration during an endorsement rally for his candidacy and the homecoming event for Hon. Ifeanyi Ibezi, who recently joined the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), held in Abatete, in Idemili North Local Government Area of the state on Saturday.

The governor explained that the Southern senatorial zone, which he represents, currently holds the governor’s position after the Northern district maintained power for eight years.

Following this term, the Central Senatorial district will have the opportunity to govern for the next eight years according to the new zoning of the Anambra governorship.

Welcoming Ibezi back to APGA, Governor Soludo emphasised, “APGA serves as the umbrella for all progressives in Anambra. In fact, Anambra is synonymous with APGA, and APGA is synonymous with Anambra.”

He noted that his campaign has evolved into a grassroots movement, with communities actively taking ownership by organising endorsement rallies at their own expense.

“We are going around the state welcoming major people back into the fold. APGA has never been more United and stronger than it is today,” the governor added.

Expressing confidence in a resounding victory for APGA across the state’s 5,720 polling units and 326 political wards, the Governor addressed the longstanding electoral challenge in Idemili North, which has the highest number of voters yet consistently produces low turnout.

He urged the community to demonstrate its voting strength and break the paradox in the upcoming November 8 elections and assured them of ongoing developments as Anambra continues to rise.

Secretary to the State Government, Professor Solo Chukwulobelu, highlighted some of Governor Soludo’s initiatives in Idemili, including the construction of two smart schools and the recruitment of teachers, among others, expressing optimism for an APGA victory.

APGA’s National Chairman, Barr. Sly Ezeokenwa, and State Chairman, Barr. Ifeatu Obiokoye welcomed Hon. Ibezi back into the party, expressing their satisfaction with his return. Others, including the Commissioner for Works, Engr. Ifeanyi Okoma, Commissioner for Information, Dr Law Mefor, Dr Nelson Omenugha, Mayor of Idemili North, Mr Stanley Nkwoka, Idemili South’s Mrs Amaka Obi, Chief Okey Muoaro, and Chief Tony Onyima, all assured the Governor of their unwavering support for his reelection bid and victory in the region.

The event also featured a presentation of a 20 million naira cheque to support the governor’s campaign.

