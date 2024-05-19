The Governor of Anambra State, Charles Soludo, has denied sacking the 21 local government Transition Committee Chairmen in the state.

The governor refuted reports circulating over the weekend that 21 TC Chairmen had been sacked through the Commissioner for Local Government and Town Union Affairs, Mr. Tony Collins Nwabunwanne.

He insisted that the TC Chairmen were not relieved of their appointments, noting that their three-month tenure had simply expired.

According to the governor, the tenure of the local government Transition Committee Chairmen is renewed every three months. Upon expiration, the most senior local government council civil servants naturally hold brief pending the renewal of the Chairmen’s tenure, which requires the approval of the state House of Assembly.

Soludo had earlier directed the members and stakeholders of his party, the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), to nominate three candidates, including at least one woman, from which he would choose the next Transition Committee Chairmen for the statutory three-month tenure.

Currently, the three-month tenure of the current Transition Committee Chairmen has expired, allowing for fresh appointments and the approval of a new set of Transition Committee Chairmen.

He stated, “There is nothing to fear because it has always been a routine procedure. Upon the expiration of the three-month tenure of the Transition Committee Chairmen, the most senior civil servant in the local government council holds brief pending the approval of the list of the Transition Committee Chairmen by the House of Assembly.”

“This is the standard procedure, and there is nothing new about it. Recall that every three months this process is carried out. In the last three months, the most senior civil servant held brief until the House of Assembly approved the list.”

ALSO READ: Adamawa Gov, Fintiri performs ground breaking of Bauchi flyovers

The statement emphasized that the rumors of the governor sacking the Transition Committee Chairmen are false, adding that as the respective local government areas nominate three candidates for the governor to choose from, the state House of Assembly would make its approvals. If the current Transition Committee Chairmen’s names are submitted to the Assembly, they would be cleared and return to office.

“So, those claiming that the governor sacked the Transition Committee Chairmen are simply uninformed about the procedures here because it is a routine process.”

“If the name of the current Transition Committee Chairman appears on the governor’s list, the state Assembly would make the approvals, and they would return to office. If a new name is on the list, the new appointee would take over as Transition Committee Chairman upon the approval of the legislature.”

Meanwhile, in the respective APGA stakeholders meetings in the 21 local government areas, some current Chairmen, such as Emeka Joseph Orji (Onitsha South), Iyom Amaka Obi (Idemili South), and Dr. Chibueze Ofobuike (Aguata), made the list of three nominees. However, Ayamelum local government area and Onitsha North local government area did not submit their lists so far.