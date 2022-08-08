Soludo congratulates Obiano at 67, Ngige at 70

Governor Charles Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State has felicitated his immediate predecessor, Chief Willie Obiano, who clocks 67 years old today, August 8, 2022.

Soludo in his message commended the former Governor’s passionate service to the State and the good people of Anambra State.

The governor, contended that “attaining the age of Sixty-seven (67) years is a milestone achievement deserving of celebration, having served and become an accomplished politician, banker and technocrat within these years.”

“As the fourth democratically elected Governor of Anambra State, from 17 March 2014 to 17 March 2022, you have contributed your best and history will be kind to you.”

“Indeed, generations of Ndi Anambra and Nigerians will look back in history to appreciate your exemplary leadership and contributions in the area of infrastructural development and community service .”

On behalf of my family, the government and the people of Anambra State, I wish you long life, sound health and many more years of service to your fatherland and humanity.

Governor Soludo also congratulated the Minister for Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Nwabueze Ngige, as he clocks seventy years (70) on planet earth.

In his birthday message, the governor describes Ngige, as an accomplished politician, an erstwhile Governor of Anambra State, Senator and now Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

These are commendable achievements as an illustrious son of the State.

Therefore, on this auspicious occasion of your 70th birthday, on behalf of my family, the government and the people of Anambra State, I heartily congratulate you and wish you many more years of service to your fatherland

The two congratulatory messages were contained in a statement signed and made available to Journalists in Awka, on Monday, by his Press Secretary, Mr Christian Aburime.

