Governor Charles Soludo has on behalf of the Government and good people of Anambra State, congratulated His Majesty, Igwe Nnaemeka Alfred Ugochukwu Achebe, the revered Obi of Onitsha, on the occasion of his 83rd birthday anniversary.

The congratulatory message was contained in a statement signed and made available to Journalists in Awka, on Tuesday by his Press Secretary, Mr. Christian Aburime.

Governor Soludo extolled the excellent royal qualities and contributions of Igwe Achebe to the growth and development of Anambra State.

He noted that the first-class monarch’s exceptional leadership and wise counsel have been invaluable assets to the traditional institution and societal peace in Anambra State and beyond.

Also, the governor commended Igwe Achebe’s impact as the Chancellor of the prestigious Ahmadu Bello University, and formerly Chancellor of Kogi State University, esteemed positions of leadership which have seen him demonstrate a steadfast commitment to the advancement of education and human capital development in our dear country.

“Governor Soludo, therefore, on this special occasion joins the royal family, friends, and well-wishers to celebrate this icon of our time, a quintessential leader, a bridge builder and an embodiment of wisdom, integrity and service to humanity.

“May the Almighty God continue to bless His Majesty, Igwe Nnaemeka Alfred Ugochukwu Achebe, with good health, renewed strength, greater wisdom and many more years of purposeful leadership and service to our dear State and Nigeria,” the governor prayed.

