Soludo condemns Ondo catholic church attack, says it’s satanic

Anambra State Governor, Prof Chukwuma Charles Soludo, has condemned the attack by gunmen on St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo, Ondo State, describing it as cowardly and satanic.

Soludo said the attack on the innocent worshippers amounted to a declaration of war against the country and her innocent citizens by terrorist elements.

The governor, in a statement by his Press Secretary, Mr Christian Aburime, decried the rising incidences of attacks against Nigerians by criminal elements, stressing that the hoodlums should no longer be allowed to get away with their nefarious acts.

He said; “The rising spate of attacks on innocent citizens by gunmen and other criminal elements, calls for more committed action by all and sundry to nip the unfortunate trend in the buds.

“The attack on St, Francis Catholic Church, Owo, Ondo State, can rightly be described as a willful declaration of war on Nigeria and her citizens by faceless criminals. It is cowardly and satanic, being directed against innocent worshippers.

“The undesirable elements behind these ungodly actions should not be allowed to have their way. It is time to rise up to them.





“On behalf of my family and the good people of Anambra State, I extend my sincere condolence to the families of the victims of the attack. I also sympathise with the parishioners of St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo, and the Catholic Diocese of Ondo over the unfortunate incident.

“Equally, I commiserate with my brother Governor, His Excellency, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, Governor of Ondo State and Chairman, Southern Governors Forum, (SDF), the people and the Government of Ondo State over the unwarranted attack”.

“I urge the Federal Government and Ondo State Government to do whatever is possible to fish out the perpetrators of the dastardly act and bring them to book.”