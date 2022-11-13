Soludo commends COREN on its regulatory policies in Anambra

By Michael Ovat - Awka
Anambra State Governor, Chukwuma Soludo, has commended the Council for the Registration of Engineers in Nigeria (COREN), on its regulatory policies in the state.

He said the presence of COREN in Anambra State has help curbed further incidents of building collapses and quackery in the Construction Profession.

The Governor, gave the commendation, over the weekend, during the COREN first Annual Stakeholders Sensitisation Workshop, themed: “Regulatory Obligation, Compliance and Enforcement of Codes and Standards: A Panacea for sustainable economic development of Anambra State”, held at Hilton Leisure & Suites, Regina Caeli Junction Awka.

Nigerian Tribune gathered that the Council and it affiliated State Regulatory Monitoring Technical Committee was inaugurated in the state by governor Soludo in the presence of the President of COREN, Engr. Ali Rabiu and the Council Registrar, Engr. Prof. Adisa Ademola Bello, on the 30th June, 2022 at the International Conference Centre Awka.

Speaking further, Soludo, said in addition to over two hundred kilometers of ongoing road projects in the state, he will increase the number to two hundred and fifty between now and December, 2022.

According to the governor, his administration is committed to building road projects that will stand the test of time.

He also expressed the determination of his administration to improve the provision of adequate infrastructure to fast-track the Smart City Project to optimise the limitless opportunity of a fully digitised economy.

Represented by his Chief of Staff, Mr. Ernest Ezeajughi, at the event, the Governor noted that Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria is critical in what his administration is doing in road and other infrastructural projects, adding that after his administration, Anambra will be a point of reference in quality infrastructural projects.

He explain that the sensitization workshop by Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria is important in building a better Anambra, assuring that regulation, quality and standard must be maintained in handling projects in the State and promised to partner them.

The traditional ruler of Umueri, Igwe Ben Emeka, who thanked the Soludo administration for insisting on quality and durability in road constructions said such will help in addressing failure of roads and save costs and called for maintenance culture to help increase the life span of roads in the State.

On their parts, the Chairman of Anambra State Physical Planning Board, Barrister Chike Mmaduekwe and the Executive Chairman of Anambra State Materials Testing Laboratory, Engineer Ebosie Ezeoke, who was a resource person at the event, said such sensitization workshop will help ensure quality of projects in the State.

Earlier in his opening remark, the Chairman, of Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria Anambra State chapter, Engineer Victor Meju, who highlighted achievements of members of the profession in and beyond the state, noted that no nation can develop without Engineering, and called for support to the council in order to add more value to life.

Partnering stakeholders, training institutions, leadership and members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), led by the State Coordinator, Mrs. Blessed Ekene Iruma, among others were present at the event.

President and the Registrar, Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria, Engr. Ali Rabiu and Professor Adisa Bello were represented at the event by Engineer Aminu Garba Kangiwa respectively.

