Anambra State Governor, Chukwuma Charles Soludo, celebrated the 91st birthday of the former Secretary-General of the Commonwealth of Nations, Chief Emeka Anyaoku.

While commemorating the elder statesman, the Governor also officially commissioned the Emeka/Bunmi Anyaoku Foundation Centre, comprising a Museum, Library, and Philanthropy.

The centre, established by Chief Anyaoku and his wife, Bunmi Anyaoku, is located in Obosi, Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State, and represents the culmination of their vision to promote education, culture, and philanthropy.

In his remarks as the special guest of the occasion, Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo emphasised the importance of celebrating heroes while they are still alive, highlighting his commitment to recognizing “Anambra champions” and providing them with well-deserved appreciation.

The Governor expressed his profound admiration for Chief Anyaoku’s impactful life, dedicated to public service and humanity. He emphasized the lack of appreciation for intellect in the region and applauded the creation of the centre as a place for learning and cultural preservation.

The Governor reiterated his administration’s focus on improving human capital through initiatives like free education, healthcare, and support for the less privileged. He also encouraged wealthy individuals in the State to invest in community development instead of extravagant spending.

“The Anyaoku Foundation Center promises to be a valuable resource for future generations, inspiring intellectual curiosity and community engagement,” Governor Soludo said.

He urged the wealthy to channel their resources towards improving government schools and public services, pledging to keep supporting the sustainability of the Anyaoku Foundation Center through an endowment fund.

Earlier, the Director of the Center, Miss Oluchi Nguzoro, explained the Foundation’s comprehensive offerings, including a museum, library, archives, cultural displays, and exhibitions. She emphasized that these offerings will promote literacy and environmental awareness.

In his vote of thanks, Chief Anyaoku expressed gratitude to God for reaching 91 years on earth and escaping absent-mindedness syndrome associated with old age.

Chief Anyaoku acknowledged the centre’s role in fulfilling a shared dream with his wife to nurture a love of reading and learning within the community.

“This event marks a significant step in preserving Chief Anyaoku’s legacy and contributing to the educational and cultural advancement of Anambra State.”

In attendance were former Governor Peter Obi, the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Mr. Ernest Ezeajughi, Chief of Protocol, Chinedu Nwoye (Glamour), Traditional Ruler Of Onitsha, Igwe Nnaemeka Achebe, the Traditional Ruler of Obosi, Igwe Chidubem Iweka, among others.