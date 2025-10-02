Soludo approves implementation of CONHESS for Anambra health workers

Anambra State Governor, Charles Soludo, has approved the full implementation of the Consolidated Health Salary Structure (CONHESS) for health workers in the state.

According to the directive announced in a statement signed and made available to Journalists in Awka on Thursday by the State Head of Service, Dame Theodora Okwy Igwegbe, the 100 per cent salary structure takes effect immediately and applies to nurses, nurse anaesthetists, psychiatric nurses, community health technicians, dental therapists, medical laboratory technicians, radiographers, and physiotherapists.

The governor directed all relevant ministries, departments, and agencies, including the Local Government Service Commission, the Office of the Accountant General of the State, and the Accountant General for the local government system, to commence immediate enforcement of the directive.

Authorities have been instructed to circulate the notice widely and ensure full compliance across all affected establishments.

