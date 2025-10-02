Health

Soludo approves implementation of CONHESS for Anambra health workers

Michael Ovat
Charles Soludo, Onitsha market tragedy, Charles Soludo, Ekwulobia–Nnobi Dual Carriageway projectGovernor of Anambra state, Charles Soludo, Soludo approves biometric capture, N50,000 monthly stipend for Anambra youth leaders,Soludo approves N15m for mass burial of 43 Ogwuaniocha crisis victims

Anambra State Governor, Charles Soludo, has approved the full implementation of the Consolidated Health Salary Structure (CONHESS) for health workers in the state.

According to the directive announced in a statement signed and made available to Journalists in Awka on Thursday by the State Head of Service, Dame Theodora Okwy Igwegbe, the 100 per cent salary structure takes effect immediately and applies to nurses, nurse anaesthetists, psychiatric nurses, community health technicians, dental therapists, medical laboratory technicians, radiographers, and physiotherapists.

The governor directed all relevant ministries, departments, and agencies, including the Local Government Service Commission, the Office of the Accountant General of the State, and the Accountant General for the local government system, to commence immediate enforcement of the directive.

Authorities have been instructed to circulate the notice widely and ensure full compliance across all affected establishments.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

WATCH TOP VIDEOS FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE TV

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article My husband does not woman tells court Court's order court, my husband was sterile Court logo, Alleged N76bn fraud: Ex-AMCON director, Jega, refutes signing loan deals, Court dismisses application for Order of Mandamus against ICPC, Court upholds installation of Ondo monarch after 28 years of Obaship tussle, EFCC, Emenike at loggerheads over forfeited Abuja property Court to hear defamation suit against Emir of Zazzau over RFI interview
Next Article state legislature , NASS ,NASS security summit, N758bn pension liabilities NASS unravels plot by staff to disrupt legislative activities

Frontpage Today

Welcome

Install
×
PWA Add to Home Icon

Install this Tribune Online on your iPhone PWA Add to Home Banner and then Add to Home Screen

×