Soludo approves biometric capture, N50,000 monthly stipend for Anambra youth leaders

The beneficiaries are youth leaders under the umbrella of the Anambra State Association of Town Union (ASATU Youth Wing).

The stipend information was among the key features of a two-day training workshop for 179 Anambra community youth leaders and South East youth leaders, organised by the ASATU Youth Wing in collaboration with the Office of the Accountant General of the Local Government Awka and the Industrial Training Fund (ITF), held at the ASATU Secretariat Hall, Government House Awka, on Thursday.

According to Comrade Ken Okoli, the President-General of ASATU Youth Wing, the stipend would cover the youth leaders’ logistical needs in their various communities.

He stated that the gesture is the first of its kind since the creation of the state in 1991.

“What Governor Soludo has done is proof that Anambra youth under his watch are doing very well. The stipend would also serve as a motivational tool for us to be more committed to our responsibilities. We commend him for this and we are assuring the governor 100/100 votes in the upcoming 8 November 2025 governorship election.”

Comrade Okoli also commended the State Commissioner for Youth Development, Mr Patrick Agha Mba, and his Local Government/Chieftaincy/Community Affairs counterpart, Hon Tony-Collins Nwabunwanne, for supporting the workshop.

The event, themed “The Role of ASATU Youth in Deepening and Consolidating Leadership, Security, Governance and Value System for Community Development in Line with the Solution Agenda of Mr Governor, Prof Chukwuma Charles Soludo”, was also attended by the State Commissioner for Land, Prof Offomze Amucheazi, ASTUC Chairman, Sir Vin Dike, representatives of ITF, the Office of the Accountant General of the Local Government Awka, civil society organisations, the media, and the State Deputy Governor, Dr Onyekachukwu Ibezim, who declared the workshop open.

