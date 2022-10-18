Soludo appoints self Chairman of Anambra Education Advisory Council, Chidoka, others

By Michael Ovat- Awka
Soludo

Anambra State governor, Chukwuma Soludo has appointed himself as the chairman of the Anambra State education advisory council.

Soludo also appointed prominent scholars as members of the board, including former aviation minister, Osita Chidoka and former Director of UNIZIK Business School, Prof A Nonyelu.

Below is the full press release signed by Christian Aburime, the governor’s press secretary.

Anambra State Governor, Professor Chukwuma Charles Soludo, CFR, has approved the appointments of the following persons to serve in Anambra State Education Advisory Council:

1) Governor: Chairman

2) Commissioner for Education: Secretary

3) Prof A U Nonyelu: Member

4) Chief Osita Chidoka: Member

5) Mr Patrick Okigbo III: Member

6) Prof S.O.E Ogbogu: Member

7) Dr. (Mrs) Angela M.A Obodozie: Member

8) Rev. Sr. (Prof) Mary Theresa Opara: Member

9) Engr. Paul Enidom: Member

10) Prof. Walter
Chukwuma Nwafia: Member


11) Dr Ngozi Agbasimalo: Member

12) Mrs Obianuju Chinelo Kenechukwu: Member

13) Prof. (Mrs) Chinelo Grace Nzelibe: Member

14) Prof O.S.A Obikeze: Member

15) Prof. (Mrs) Virgy Onyene: Member

16) Chairperson ASUBEB: Member

17) Chairperson PPSSC: Member

18) VC, COOU: Member

19) Provost, College of Education, Nsugbe: Member

20) Rector, Anambra State Polytechnic, Mgbakwu: Member

The appointments are with immediate effect.

