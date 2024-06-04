Anambra State governor, Chukwuma Soludo, has appointed Prof Chidi Odinkalu as the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council of Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University (COOU), Igbariam, Anambra State.

Odinkalu, former chairman of the Nigerian Human Rights Commission, is a scholar of high repute.

A release by the Press Secretary to Governor Soludo, Mr Christian Aburime listed other members of the council to include wife of eternal Igbo leader, Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu, Amb Bianca Ojukwu.

Aburime’s release said, “The new Council, assembled with a focus on excellence, integrity, and strategic leadership, will provide guidance and oversight for the continued growth and development of the state-owned university.

“The members of the new Council include the following: Professor Chidi Odinkalu (Pro-Chancellor/Chairman), while the members are: Chief (Mrs) Ifeoma Ekwueme, Amb. Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu.

Others are: Chief Christopher Ndubuisi and HRH Oranu Chris Chidume”