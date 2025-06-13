Democracy: Soludo advocates stronger collaboration for better Nigeria

In an address highlighting the path forward for Nigeria, Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra presented an unwavering optimism as a guiding light amidst the nation’s challenges.

Governor Soludo was speaking at the “Platform” in Lagos where he described himself as a die-hard optimist and a believer in the Nigeria project.

The Governor who sang the anthem of hope, resonated through his speech, reinforced the notion that while issues exist, the Nigerian cup is indeed half full.

While acknowledging the daunting obstacles ahead, the Governor emphasized the importance of recognising the progress Nigeria has made, inviting citizens to adopt a growth mindset, focusing on the successes that are often overshadowed by daily difficulties.

At the core of Governor Soludo’s discussion was President Bola Tinubu’s audacious structural reforms, which have reportedly put Nigeria’s economy back on a path to sustainability, urging President Tinubu and his team to stay the course.

While calling for progressives to work together for a better Nigeria, the Governor highlighted some solutions that had been adduced in the past including, restructuring the country, ensuring food security, addressing poverty and unemployment, and exploiting Nigeria’s rich natural resources, among others, adding that politics ought to be given a soul, manifested as political parties grounded in ideologies rather than personal ambitions.

He advocated that this foundational change could rejuvenate a political landscape that is currently yearning for ethical values and integrity.

In a call for unity, the Governor noted the necessity of collaboration among progressive forces in the country, stating that Nigerians need to witness these factions working together to inspire transformation, highlighting the need for a comprehensive ethical rebirth across all levels, citing the Anambra example, celebrating Anambra’s reputation as the safest state in Nigeria as a result, asserting that safety measures are being taken to address insecurity at its roots.

However, a stark warning accompanied the optimism, as he pointed out the link between a culture of freebies and rising criminality, stressing that the nation must uproot corruption to create an environment that fosters genuine progress, by building a “citizens’ code of conduct” to ensure everyone is accountable for their role in society, especially amidst disillusioned youths who are being misled by false promises of wealth.