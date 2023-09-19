IN a bid to tackle the increasing cases of exploitation and infringement on the rights of workers by employers of labour, the Solidarity Centre, in collaboration with trade unions and civil society organisations in Nigeria, are initiating strategic engagement and modalities to entrench accountability at workplaces and cause government to ensure effective implementation of workers’ rights in the country.

With the overall target to advocate and promote decent work environment, the collaboration formed its resolutions during a brainstorming session at a two-day workshop on ‘Effective Enforcement of Workers’ Rights on Freedom of Association and Collective Bargaining Through Labor and CSOs Collaborations,’ sponsored by the Solidarity Centre.

The workshop formed the basis for its discussion and objectives on several complaints of increasing cases of outsourcing and contract staffing brought forward by trade unions which discourages workers’ rights to unionise and rights to collective bargaining.

Trade unions alleged that many of the employers and business owners intimidate and threaten workers with outright sack should they insist on their rights to belong to an association.

“One of the major objectives of this training is to talk about labour laws and how we can get the government to hold employers accountable,” Sonny Ogbuehi, Solidarity Centre Country Programme Director, stated at the commencement of the two-day workshop.

“We need to figure out in Nigeria how we can hold employers accountable. There are a lot of violators of labour laws in the country that believe they are above the law. That is one of the goals of this meeting. We need to find ways to entrench accountability in our labour space,” he said.

He explained that over the years, the Centre has provided support in building the skills of trade unions. “In 2021, we held our first organising academy. It was for the NLC where we provided skills on organising, recruiting leaders, identifying issues, skills that workers need to grow their unions and power.

“After that organising academy, we did support organising campaigns in five sectors. Though the period of organising was too short, about two months, we were able to organise a thousand workers.

“And then recently, we did the same thing again. We had the organising academy with TUC and NLC and we provided similar skills. So it is a good thing we are doing this.”

Participants at the workshop identified the need to start building capacity of trade union leaders as well as strategic collaboration with civil society partners in the quest to improve working conditions for workers.

“Trade unions cannot continue to work in silos. Beyond the traditional trade unions tactics and strategies, there is need to bring in pro-workers CSOs, lawyers and media to drive the advocacy,” Ogbuehi said.





The workshop also witnessed the development of strategies that will promote compliance and enforcement of existing labour laws that discourages outsourcing and casualisation.

Advocacy campaigns are also being developed to encourage the strengthening of the labour inspectorate department in the ministry of labour and employment.

Participants at the workshop with drawn from the media, iLAW, civil society organisations and Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC).

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Cryptocurrency: Understanding The Craze, Threat

ON Friday, February 6, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) rocked the boat with a circular that inadvertently highlighted how popular cryptocurrency transactions have become among Nigerians in recent years, judging by…

ICYMI: Yoruba, Hausa Teachers Needed In US

The US Embassy and Consulate in Nigeria has announced that the services of Yoruba and Hausa teachers are needed in the United States. According to the Public Affairs Section of the US Mission Nigeria…

Controversy Over Man Who Jumped From 7th Floor Of 1004 During EFCC Raid

The police in Lagos State have begun investigations into the circumstances surrounding the alleged death of a man at 1004 Estate, Victoria Island, who allegedly jumped from the 7th floor of one of the buildings. The man was…

INEC Lists Five Challenges Ahead Of 2023 Elections

AS politicians step up horse-trading ahead of subsequent elections, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has listed five main areas of likely challenges…

After Two Years, Daddy Freeze Apologises To Bishop Oyedepo

Daddy Freeze whose real name is Ifedayo Olarinde has apologised to Bishop Oyedepo who is the presiding bishop and founder of Living Faith Church aka Winners Chapel…