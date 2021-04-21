Solid mineral will create more wealth, massive job opportunities for Nigerians ― FG

The Federal Government has again reiterated Its commitment to diversify the nation’s economy, reduce poverty and create massive job opportunities for the teeming populace through the solid mineral.

Minister of State for Mines and Steel Development, Dr Uchechukwu Sampson Ogah, made this known while receiving Study Group 7 of the Senior Executive Course 43, 2021 participants of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru, Jos in Plateau State at the ministry’s headquarters in Abuja,

In a statement signed by the Senior Information Officer (SIO), Ijomah Opia, on behalf of the Head of Press and Public Relations, the minister reiterated that the nation’s solid minerals would trigger industrialisation and national development, which would lead to achieving the Federal Government’s goals of creating more wealth.

He pointed out that the ministry was currently wielding a presidential directive to take a leading role in the diversification of the nation’s economy.

He noted that it was remarkable and auspicious to have such an elite institution like NIPSS visit the ministry to understudy the sector for the purposeful interactive dialogue on policy formulation and implementation strategies with respect to the development of the Nigerian mineral resources for national development.

Also speaking, the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Dr Oluwatoyin Akinlade, said the ministry would work with all stakeholders and development partners such as NIPSS to develop the sector.

Dr Akinlade expressed delight in the fact-finding mission of the delegation with a view to helping resolve and give headway to the critical areas in the mineral and metal industry.

She said the ministry was strategic to the economic development of the government, hence, the need for all hands to be on deck to help the ministry moves forward.

Earlier, the head of the delegation, Professor Audu Gambo, who represented the Director-General of NIPSS, said they were in the ministry to study it, know the areas of development, achievement and challenges and other areas that needed collaboration.

