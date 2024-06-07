Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, has raised the bounty on the killers of five soldiers at Obikabia junction in Aba from N25 million to N30 million.

The announcement was made during a visit by the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar, to Nvosi, Isiala Ngwa South Local Government Area of the state on Friday.

This decision follows the governor’s earlier vow to reward anyone with information leading to the arrest of the perpetrators with ₦25 million.

The attack, which occurred on May 30, was reportedly carried out by suspected members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in an attempt to enforce a sit-at-home order.

Governor Otti explained that an additional N5 million had been contributed by an indigene of the state residing in the United States, prompting the increase in the bounty.

He expressed gratitude for the contribution, stating, “So I am happy to announce that the bounty has just been upgraded to N30 million, to encourage anyone that will have useful information that will lead to the apprehension of the criminals.”

He further emphasized the government’s commitment to working with security agencies to prevent such incidents from recurring in the state, affirming, “We must fish them out and ensure that they get the message that this place is a no-go area for terrorists, killers, kidnappers, and other criminals.”

NAN