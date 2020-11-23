Soldiers kill 4 suspected armed robbers, others flee in Delta

No fewer than four suspected armed robbers have been killed at Oviore community in Ethiope East Local Government Area of Delta State.

Reports say other suspects fled at the heat of the crossfire that ensued between them and operatives of Operation Delta Safe (OPDS) of the Nigerian Army stationed at Oviere army post.

It was gathered that soldiers of OPDS got a distress call from a resident of the community that the robbery suspects were in operation.

The soldiers, who began Operation Crocodile Smile 6 on November 20 in the state to safeguard residents ahead of the Yuletide, responded swiftly.

The suspected robbers, it was further gathered, on sighting the soldiers, opened fire, but could not sustain the soldier’s superior firepower.

Confirming the incident, Colonel Ahmed Sanni, Commander, Sector 1, OPDS, Nigerian Army, Effurun, said the soldiers, with the support of local vigilante at Oviore, responded to the distress call on November 20 at about 10:04 p.m from residents of the community.

Items recovered from the scene, according to the army officer, included two locally-made guns, one tricycle, three mobile phones and one iron cutter now in the custody of the army.