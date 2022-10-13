Soldiers allegedly invade Enugu community, burn house

Soldiers have reportedly invaded parts of Mgbowo community in Awgu LGA of Enugu State.

Villagers in the community have been brutely awakened by gunshots by persons seen as invading soldiers.

The soldiers came from where nobody knows presently.

According to village sources, the soldiers had entered the old Enugu-Portharcourt road and had entered Amaeta village Mgbowo through the Girls Secondary School entry point.

On entering the village, they had reportedly invaded and burnt down a building in the Urulor premises in Okegu hamlet while shooting sporadically.

Villagers escaped and ran into surrounding bushes while the invading team drove down the village towards Ogudu hamlet.

At the Christ the King Church corner, they veered off right and headed to the Isingwu hamlet of neighbouring Imeama village.

Isingwu had been invaded by soldiers a couple of years ago and burnt houses.

As of now, there is no clue as to the reason for the current invasion as even local leaders could not give any explanation.

