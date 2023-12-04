Three people, including an officer of the Nigerian Army and his wife on Monday, died in an auto accident that occurred along the Badagry expressway

The spokesperson of the Lagos State Sector of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Olabisi Sonusi confirmed the accident in a statement on Monday.

The FRSC image maker said, ” At about 1105HRS on Monday, 4th December 2023, a crash involving two motorcycles and a Mack Flat body truck happened at the Dantata Bus-Stop along Alakija – OKOKO highway which claimed the lives of three people.”

She added; “According to eye witness, the bikes which drove against traffic (one way) were ran into by a Blue Mack Flat body truck which was trying to maneuver its way from the Area boys (Agberos) trying to stop it.”

“The bodies of the military personnel and his wife were deposited at Ojo Cantonment Medical Rescue Centre while the bike man’s body was taken to Badagry General Hospital Mortuary by FRSC team.”

In his message to the motoring public concerning the incident, the Sector Commander FRSC Lagos Corps Commander Babatunde Farinloye admonished that motorists and other road users should shun every act that poses as danger to them and other road users

. According to him, 98% of crashes are totally avoidable because they happen as a result of human error. He reiterated that driving against traffic is not just an offence against traffic rules but also a suicidal act and a display of inhumanity from man to man.

The FRSC Lagos Sector Commander, however, emphasized the commitment of FRSC to creating a safer motoring environment and service delivery even more during this festive season.

LASTMA officers were also on ground during the rescue exercise.

