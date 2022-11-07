Soldier who stabbed 34-yr-old man to death now in our custody ― Abia Police

By Nnanna Nwogu - Umuahia
Abia Police Command has confirmed that it has in its custody a Private soldier, Saeed Sabo of the 82 Division of Nigerian Army Enugu for stabbing a 34-year-old man to death in Umuahia last Saturday.

Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer (PRO) in charge of Abia State command, SP Geoffrey Ogbonna, said investigation into the matter has commenced.

The 34-year-old man identified as Offor Uchenna, a native of Olokoro in Umuahia South was said to have been stabbed on the right side of his chest, below his breast by the soldier attached to a Chinese construction company in Umuahia, Abia state.

It was gathered that an altercation ensued between the duo at about 10 am on Saturday around Umuahia railway station following the soldier’s inability to pay for goods he previously bought before buying a new one.

“The soldier slapped the man who then grabbed the soldier by the uniform,” an eyewitness said, adding that the soldier now stabbed him with his bayonet.

The man was immediately rushed to the Federal Medical Centre Umuahia for treatment where he was certified dead.

The remains has been deposited at the mortuary, while the suspect was handed over to the Police for further investigation and possible prosecution.


The Army Command at Ohafia could not be reached for their comments.

