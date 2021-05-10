SOLAD connects 10,000 small businesses to affordable, reliable power

The management of Solad Power Group said the company has connected 10,000 small businesses to affordable and reliable power across its portfolio of mini-grids in Nigeria.

The company’s Chief Operating Officer and Chief Executive Officer, Yewande Olagbende, disclosed this, in a statement, as it connected the 10000th business, recently, thereby marking a significant milestone in the company’s growth and development trajectory.

Expressing the company’s delight at the milestone, Olagbende described the milestone as a clear validation of the unmet demand for affordable and reliable power amongst the nation’s millions of small businesses.

According to her, in addition to the company’s existing investment programme of rolling out more mini-grids in market clusters across the country, it had also been able to provide individual businesses and homes with dedicated power solutions that could be installed rapidly, thereby enhancing the company’s customer base.

She added that the move had become particularly important for households and small businesses which had been badly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our ability to provide them with reliable power solutions that simultaneously reduce costs as well as mitigate the environmental damage associated with power generation is most needed,” she added.

