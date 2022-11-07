Sokoto’s largest ward assures PDP governorship candidate of victory

Sokoto State Peoples Democratic Party governorship candidate, Mallam Saidu Umar, has received a massive endorsement from residents of the largest ward in Sokoto state, ‘Waziri B ward’.

Umar, who was in the area on Sunday for a book launch organised by the Waziri B Youth Solidarity for Ubandoma/Sagir Door 2 Door Campaign, was received by residents who trooped out as his convoy drove along the precincts of Bazzah to the heart of the Gidadawa area.

Umar stated that he was not surprised by the turnout of people, because historically Waziri B ward was well known to always identify with the good side of politics in the state.

According to a statement issued by Nafiu Muhammad Lema, he assured residents that Sokoto State under his watch, if given the mandate, will consolidate on the gains of the present administration.

He reiterated that if voted into power, his administration would ensure that women and youths were carried along in different spheres of lives.

“Youth and women will be included in governance and party affairs. Women and youth will benefit through empowerment projects and skills acquisition programmes that will be initiated across the state,” he said. On education, Mallam Umar said his administration will continue with the feat recorded by the Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal administration. He promised to invest more in the sector to meet the demands and needs of future generations. He added that the challenges were, God willing, surmountable as his joint ticket with Hon Sagir Attahiru Bafarawa had all its takes to move Sokoto forward. In their remarks; Hon Abdullahi Maigwandu said the crowd that came out to receive the PDP gubernatorial candidate was indicative of the overwhelming support the PDP enjoys in the area. Hon Maigwandu, a party chieftain, who is also the Commissioner for Local Government Affairs, promised that, God willing, the area will deliver its large chunk of votes to the PDP.