Olakunle Maruf – Sokoto

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Sokoto State, Mallam Sa’idu Umar Ubandoma has won his polling units with more than 400 votes margin ahead of his rival.

According to the results sheet which was declared late in the night on Saturday and signed by the presiding officer of his polling unit, Yusuf Hausawa, with PU 020, Sabon-titi, Kofar Atiku Area of the state metropolis, Ubandoma scored a total number of 427 votes to defeat his main challenger, Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto of the All Progressive Congress (APC) who garnered four votes.

The total number of registered voters in the polling units stands at 876 while the number of accredited voters was 462 with total valid votes at 431.

The two main candidates, PDP and APC are expected to slug it out in the governorship election in the state.

Related News No Content Available

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

INEC postpones governorship, state assembly elections

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has postponed Governorship and State Assembly elections to Saturday 18th March 2023…





How weak online banking frustrates cargo clearance at Lagos ports

Since the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) began its Naira redesign policy which led to scarcity across the country, port operations and haulage services have had to rely heavily on electronic transfer of funds…

19,000 unclaimed NYSC exemption certificates: LASU gives owners final collection deadline

The authorities of Lagos State University (LASU), Ojo, have given this Saturday as the final deadline for the owners of the unclaimed National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) exemption certificates…

From Qatar, Buhari goes to Daura for State elections

After a four-day trip to Doha, Qatar, President Muhammadu Buhari has returned to the country and headed straight to his hometown, Daura, Katsina ahead of Saturday’s governorship and state Houses of Assembly elections…

Court sacks Benue LP’s deputy guber candidate

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, on Wednesday, sacked the deputy governorship candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in Benue, Chief Idu Christopher Onyiloyi…

EDITORIAL: Making cash freely available

ON Friday, March 3, long after Nigerians had been thrown into economic strangulation, social dislocation, mental torture and emotional turmoil with the naira redesign policy of President Muhammadu Buhari…