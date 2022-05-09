Sokoto, Zamfara have no candidate for 2022 May/June WASSCE

Sokoto and Zamfara States have not presented any students from their public schools for this year’s May/June West African Senior School Certificate Examinations (WASSCE) which is commencing next Monday nationwide. Only private schools in those two states have candidates who will join their mates for the exam.

The Head of Nigeria’s National Office of the West African Examinations Council (WAEC), Mr Patrick Areghan, made the disclosure on Monday at a news conference in Lagos to intimate the public about its preparedness for the exam.

Areghan said he was surprised at the development but could not get a definite answer from the two states why they chose not to register their students for this all-important exam.

The HNO, who also frowned at some states government which he refused to mention for non-payment of their students’ exam fees for the 2021 edition, disclosed that a total of (1,607, 975) candidates comprising 800,005 males(representing 49.76%) and 800, 724 females(representing 50.24%) registered for the school-based exam from across 20, 221 schools nationwide.

He warned students, schools, and exam officials to shun all forms of malpractice during the exercise as the council would not take it lightly with anyone caught cheating or attempting to cheat no matter how highly placed the person or institution may be.

He also advised schools, candidates and their parents to resist the temptation of patronising both dubious websites and “miracle” centre operators, who would claim to have examination questions at their disposal or have a way of arranging especially for candidates.

He said the warning was necessary to let them know that grave consequences await whoever is caught cheating or attempted to cheat as far as the exam is concerned.

Areghan said WAEC’s exam standards remain intact and the organisation would do all things possible to protect the sanctity.

He, however, expressed happiness that the school-based edition of the council’s exam has now returned to May\June and this after some years of disruption.

Areghan, who said the council deliberately did not make the National Identification Number(NIN) mandatory this year for candidates so as not to deny anyone of registration, noted that the Covid-19 protocols as stipulated by the federal government would still be observed at all the exam venues.

